Rushabh Dhruv June 25 2019, 11.47 pm June 25 2019, 11.47 pm

The so-called milky beauty of South Indian showbiz, Tamannaah Bhatia, had entered the glamour world during her teens and has been a sensation since. Having started out in 2005, she has worked in over 60 movies in her career, including quite a number of cameo appearances. Not just this, at the peak, Miss Bhatia turned towards Bollywood with films like Himmatwala, Entertainment and Humshakals. Sadly, all three films did not do well at the box office, but the lady has not given up and she's trying hard to make an impression. On June 25, 2019, the actor shot for an episode of a stylish project titled Vanity Diaries. The show will air exclusively on in.com.

During the shooting schedule of Vanity Diaries, we thought of quizzing Bhatia with quite an LGBTQ+ (as June is celebrated pride month across the globe) themed question. We asked her who is her girl crush from Bollywood is. And guess who did Bhatia pick? Without even thinking for a second, Tamannaah replied with Priyanka Chopra. Umm... must say this Himmatwala's choice is quite desi ha! Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she's a force to reckon with and be it, men or women, everyone adores this beauty. Good choice Tamannaah Bhatia!

Tamannah, for the Vanity Diaries, opted for a floral bell-sleeved pink summer dress which she jazzed up with a white belt around her waist. Glossy pink pout, hair in a ponytail, subtle make-up, pink lips and grey pumps is how the diva finished her look. Stunning is the word.

The host of Vanity Diaries is none other than Lekha Gupta, a reputed name in the industry. She has worked with a range of known faces from tinsel town, including Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Kharbanda, Mithila Palkar, Karisma Kapoor and Zareen Khan.