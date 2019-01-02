Ajay Devgn looks intriguing as the legendary warrior Tanaji

Ajay Devgn got over the dud that Baadshaho was with the blockbuster Golmaal Again. The film, casting a bunch of actors, did wonderful business and we must credit Rohit Shetty for knowing what works. Anyway, Ajay's next, Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior has just as much potential of taking the box office by storm. Om Raut, the director of the film, has revealed Ajay's first look as the titular character. What better day than the new year's first day to do so?

The first look poster has Ajay clad in the attire of a traditional Maharashtrian warrior but his intense gaze will hit you straight. A careful look at the poster tells us that the VFX will play an important part in the film. Apart from that, it also reunites Ajay with Saif Ali Khan, after Omkara. Saif will be seen essaying the antagonist's role and has time and again said how excited he is, to be a part of the project.

Tanaji revolves around warrior Tanaji Malusare, a dedicated associate of Chhatrapati Shivaji and a military leader of the Maratha emperor who took part in numerous crucial battles. Tanaji is especially remembered for the show of bravery he put up, at the battle of Sinhagad. The film is tentatively scheduled for a Diwali 2019 release.