Tanushree Dutta attack footage emerges, journalist calls it fake news

The controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta's accusations of sexual assault against Nana Patekar does not seem to die down. In fact, it's getting much bigger than what we thought. Apart from numerous members of the film fraternity including big names like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar coming out in her support and journalist Janice Sequeira admitting to being an eyewitness of the incident, the internet also lauds her for returning and speaking up, even if after a decade! Meanwhile, an old and rather destructive video of an attack on Tanushree's car is spreading like fire.

The video has a puzzled Tanushree sitting inside a car as there's a scuffle outside. A cameraman is seen smashing his camera on the car's window and damaging the car's wheel while another jumps on top of the car. This was being called an attack by MNS workers. However, Aditya Kumar, a former entertainment journalist, has another version of the story. He says this one is a separate incident altogether which irked up after Tanushree's makeup artiste got into a tiff with a journalist from a private news channel.

We aren't yet sure which one to go by. But visuals don't lie. The aggressiveness in the video is not justified, no matter what the reason could be!