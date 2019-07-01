Soheib Ahsan July 01 2019, 10.36 pm July 01 2019, 10.36 pm

In recent times, Tanushree Dutta has been the voice of the lesser heard. She was one of the prominent voices of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. Despite the odds stacking up against her, she has promised not to give up against injustice. Today she has voiced her support for another opinion which has been bashed by celebrities and public alike. Tanushree Dutta has spoken up supporting Zaira Wasim's decision to quit the acting industry for the sake of religion. The issue was brought to her attention when she was called by a journalist asking for her opinion on the issue.

In a statement, Tanushree Dutta said that she loved reading Zaira Wasim's post and considered it as spiritual wisdom. She felt that Bollywood may have only meant to be a stepping stone for Zaira and that her life's true purpose may have been to be a spiritual leader for young kids. She also talked about Zaira standing out at a time when young minds are getting corrupted through fanaticism and aggressive violent ideologies. She concluded telling other celebrities to cut Zaira some slack as she is still a teenager.

Zaira Wasim had become the talk of social media after she announced her decision to quit Bollywood after five years in an Instagram post. Her reason for this was that she had been compromising on her religion and was not willing to do so anymore. She had also stated that although she felt herself fitting perfectly into Bollywood, she felt she did not belong.

