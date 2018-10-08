Tanushree Dutta controversy: Nana Patekar backs out, cancels press conference

Actor Nana Patekar, who was supposed to address the media on Monday in context of charges of sexual assault brought against him by Tanushree Dutta, has backed out of his plan! On Sunday night, Nana's spokesperson reached out to the press, informing that the interaction was cancelled. The actor was shooting for Housefull 4 in Rajasthan and made his way back to Mumbai only two days ago.

The issue only got bigger with the majority of film fraternity coming out in Tanushree's support and women from various spheres opening up about their own stories of assault and survival. Nana's team earlier sent in a legal notice to Tanushree. She was also slammed with a legal notice by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who allegedly asked her to strip on the sets of Chocolate. Upon his arrival in Mumbai, the actor was mobbed by paparazzi. "A lie will remain a lie," the actor was heard saying.

His sudden decision to withdraw the press conference only makes us wonder if he is unprepared to face uncomfortable questions. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya who was present on sets of Tanushree and Nana's film Horn Ok Pleasss was also set to join the press interaction.

Will Nana bounce back, more prepared? Let's wait and see.