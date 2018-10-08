Tanushree Dutta controversy: Nana Patekar opens up, but barely

Earlier on Monday, we reported that Nana Patekar was set to address the media over accusations of sexually assaulting Tanushree Dutta back in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. However, last night, his spokesperson reportedly reached out to journalists, informing that the press conference was being called off. We quite thought he wasn't ready to face the rather uncomfortable questions. But few of our colleagues from the media fraternity chose to wait below his house in Mumbai until they got the actor to speak to them, and they were successful. Finally, the actor did speak to the press for a brief minute but refused to say anything new.

"I keep meeting you. I have no problems with it," he was heard saying. But when he was insisted to speak about the real issue, he refused.

"I will say what I said ten years back also. What was a truth yesterday, will be a truth today as well," he said.

This is something he said even when we caught him at the Mumbai airport on his arrival to the city from Rajasthan. While his lawyers have already slapped Tanushree with a legal notice, the man himself seems to run short of a concrete response to the issue.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was filed against him by Tanushree on Saturday night, at Oshiwara police station.