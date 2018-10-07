Tanushree Dutta controversy: Nana Patekar ready to face the media

When Tanushree Dutta, upon her arrival in India, opened up on being sexually abused by actor Nana Patekar in 2008, it was met with a mixed response. Some cited it as a mere publicity gimmick by an actor who is desperately trying to regain her popularity. Some lauded her for the courage and empathised with her, but it became an issue, bigger than what we had thought, taking netizens on a spree of recollecting stories of their own abuse and survival. And all this while, Nana was tight-lipped. Looks like he is ready with his version now.

On Monday, the actor will address a press meet at a suburban club in Mumbai. He had been shooting for Housefull 4,, in Jodhpur, while the controversy popped up and none could get a reaction from him. In a brief conversation with ANI, he only denied the allegations brought up against him.

Meanwhile, his team has slapped Tanushree Dutta with a legal notice. After a thorough media trial, Dutta also moved to the police this time and filed an FIR against him at Oshiwara police station.

What we now await is how he counters not only the allegations but also the public sentiment which is, pretty evidently, against him!