Tanushree Dutta faces backlash by Chocolate's Assistant Director

Ever since Tanushree Dutta returned to India, she has been giving interviews one after the other uncovering a horrible incident from the past wherein her co-star on the movie Horn ‘OK’ Pleasss, Nana Patekar, tried to get cosy to her. She has been claiming that he purportedly asked choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include intimate steps in a song which was supposed to be a solo one for the actress.

Nana, who’s away shooting, sent her a legal notice and the actress also plans on taking it head on. Well, apart from this entire scenario, Tanushree also placed allegations against the director of Chocolate movie, Vivek Agnihotri. In a DNA interview, she said, “It was the actor’s close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, told me jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do (take off your clothes and dance, give him cues).” She further added, “He [Irrfan] just told the director, ‘What are you talking about? I can give my closeup. Mujhe acting aati hai’ (I know how to act).”

Now, the assistant director on the project has opened up on her claims and has refuted every single thing said by the actress. He has even blamed the media for quickly picking sides without getting into the details of the incident. In a lengthy post, he narrates the entire incident.

Well, the man is ready to challenge her openly for a face-to-face interaction on the incident. Tanushree, are you up for it?​