Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya

Two weeks after she raised her voice against sexual harassment she faced on the sets of a movie back in 2008, Tanushree Dutta is taking her fight to the next level. According to ANI, Tanushree has filed a police complaint against veteran actor Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. ANI reports that the complaint has been filed at the Oshiwara police station and is yet to be converted into an FIR.

The police complaint is in connection to the alleged sexual misconduct the actress was subject to at the hands of her Horn Ok Pleasss co-star Nana Patekar. Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of making sexual advances at her during the shooting of a song and dance sequence in the film. The actress alleges that she raised her concerns with the director of the film Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, but both of them failed to acknowledge her situation.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the controversy broke out, Nana Patekar faced the media on Saturday and refuted the accusations saying, “A lie will remain a lie”.

Even as Tanushree Dutta has raised her voice, it seems to have helped a number of women tell their stories of sexual harassment. The voices are getting louder and the consequences are brutal. One of the biggest casualties of sexual harassment cases is the dissolvement of Phantom Films early on Saturday morning after it came to light that one of its partners, Vikas Bahl, has been accused of sexual assault.