Tanushree Dutta finds help in Mumbai Police as MNS threatens her

Tanushree Dutta is all over the news these days, thanks to her shocking revelations about Nana Patekar. The actress has claimed that 10 years ago, on the sets of the film Horn Ok Plessss, Patekar had sexually harassed her because of which she opted out of the film. Dutta’s allegations have surely created a buzz in the industry even though Patekar has denied all her claims. While Dutta recently stated that she wants to take a break from the whole controversy and will be back recharged, she has once again given a statement that has left us shocked.

MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side...I would like to thank Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me & helping me strengthen my resolve: Tanushree Dutta pic.twitter.com/Sk3k1eddJA — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Tanushree told ANI, that while talking to a leading daily, political party MNS, has threatened her with violent attack. She has also claimed that there are other threats from Nana’s side as well. The actress has thanked Mumbai Police for protecting her and helping her.

Earlier Tanushree had compared MNS to terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, She had told ANI, "MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS...they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it."

This controversy has surely started a movement in Bollywood as many B-Town celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, etc. have come out in support of Tanushree.