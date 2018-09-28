Tanushree Dutta finds support in Twinkle as Akshay shoots with Nana Patekar

Actress Tanushree Dutta’s explosive interview on facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar a decade ago is being vehemently discussed on social media. Several people are throwing their weight behind the actress and one amongst them happens to be Twinkle Khanna. The actress-producer-entrepreneur-author has always been vocal about her thoughts on social media and this time too, she had no qualms in lending her support to Tanushree Dutta with a tweet.

While Twinkle lends her support to Tanushree, her husband Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for Housefull 4, with Nana Patekar. It then make us wonder what Akshay’s reaction to this whole debate will be. Tanushree, in an interview to in.com stated that people in the industry should stop working with Nana Patekar. Her exact words were, "Stop working with these people."

In an interview earlier this week, Tanushree claimed that Nana grabbed her by the arms and pushed her around and even forced himself into a solo dance sequence to get cosy to her during the shoot of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. The actress also claimed he called members of a certain political party, with the help of producer, to create a ruckus after she refused to come out of her vanity van. Eventually, she walked out of the project. Nana Patekar has denied the incident and stated that he will take a legal action against the actress.