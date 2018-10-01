Tanushree Dutta gets legal notice from Nana Patekar

Support has been pouring in for Tanushree Dutta ever since she opened up about a decade old sexual harassment incident. She mustered up the courage to take on veteran actor Nana Patekar and exposed his misbehavior from the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. A few days back, Nana Patekar who is away shooting for a movie stated that he will send a legal notice to the actress.

We now learn that his lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree claiming that the allegations of sexual harassment are untrue. As per a Firstpost report, “A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” Shirodkar said.

When the lawyer was informed that a journalist named Janice Sequeira, assistant director Shyni Shetty and Daisy Shah agreed with Tanushree’s allegations given that they were physically present there, he stated that his client will hold a press conference soon.

“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now but she may be have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference. Let him come back and talk, that is the best way to know. Tomorrow he should be definitely here,” added Shirodkar.

Let’s wait for Tanushree’s take on this.