Tanushree Dutta harassment case: CINTAA ready to readdress 

Following Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) said that they are ready to look into the case ‘by conducting a fair and "expeditious” inquiry,’ reports said. CINTAA had earlier mentioned that they did not ‘address’ the allegations by Tanushree when she had approached them in 2008.

According to reports, Dutta had filed a complaint with CINTAA against Patekar, stating that he made her uncomfortable while shooting for a song sequence on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss. Speaking to PTI, the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl, said: “If she asks us to reinvestigate the matter then we have told her that we will offer all possible support. But she has not yet officially come to us. Although we have spoken and written to her (regarding the matter) she is yet to revert.”

Behl also added that CINTAA would like to hear out Patekar, having reached out to him. Reports said that in the letter CINTAA asked Patekar to explain to them his version of the events. They’ll look into his story before putting up any other statement.

CINTAA’s letter reportedly said that they had a meeting with Dutta on October 3 and “there is no second opinion about our intent of protecting our members’ rights, their dignity and self-respect”.