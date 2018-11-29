Tanushree Dutta: How many Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Bannerjee will you consume by your bigotry?

A lot has been written about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s alleged Horn OK Pleassss incident. The actress levelled shocking allegations on the veteran star and flagged the #MeToo movement in India. Tanushree, who has been away from the media for a while now, came out with a fresh statement on the on-going issue on Wednesday.

In a written statement issued by her public relation team, the actor questioned people’s ‘insensitiveness’ by stating examples of Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Bannerjee’s tragic deaths.

"I feel a deep despair seeing the level of consciousness and extreme judgementalism in a country known for its spiritual richness. I am asking how many talented and innocent people like Jiah, Pratyusha and others you will consume by your bigotry. How many more need to die before you become sensitive towards others. Hate begets hate and if karma and punishment is the only language you understand then the road ahead will be rocky. Learn your lessons before it's too late. We are in this world to learn and embody compassion and love."

Speaking once again about her alleged sexual harassment incident, she went on to say that she was on the verge of ‘giving up’.

"The Horn OK Pleassss harassment incident and the mob attack there had sent me spiraling into a deep state of depression in 2008. Although I went on to finish my other projects with a smile on my face, deep inside I wanted to die. The harassment, manipulation, threats, the horrible things spoken about me and the humiliation I had to endure was too much for my sensitive soul to bear."

"After putting years of hard work to be treated this way was and still is shattering. The attitude of these kind of people and my constant upstream struggle in the face of such frequent negativity that I have received made me want to give up often. Few years later Jiah and Pratyusha committed suicide. I somehow lived," she added.

She also shared how she had to face ‘toxic stuff’ and was levelled with many ‘derogatory accusations’ after speaking up.

"This time after I spoke again inspiring many to share their #metoo stories and exorcise their demons out, the same kind of toxic stuff was thrown at me by many especially Ganesh Acharya and Rakhi Sawant who levelled all manner of derogatory accusations on me.”

"Rakhi apologised but only after I questioned her faith and dragged Jesus into the fight. I will always love God no matter who says what," she added.

Just recently, Daisy Shah, who was an assistant choreographer on the sets of the film, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement. Nana, however, has maintained that all the levelled allegations are false.