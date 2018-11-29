image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Tanushree Dutta: How many Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Bannerjee will you consume by your bigotry?

Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta: How many Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Bannerjee will you consume by your bigotry?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 29 2018, 12.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentHorn ‘Ok’ PleassssJiah KhanMeTooNana PatekarPratyusha BannerjeeTanushree Dutta
next2.0 release: Twitter loses it as Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer goes live
ALSO READ

Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar case: Daisy Shah summoned by Mumbai Police to record her statement

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

#MeToo: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya denies Tanushree Dutta's allegations