Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar case: Cameraman accuses actor's dad of assault

The controversy surrounding Nana Patekar's alleged sexual abuse on Tanushree Dutta is bringing out sub-stories every day. A couple of days back, an old video of a group of cameramen violently trying to damage Tanushree's car went viral. While many thought it was an attack initiated by MNS, it is far from the truth. The reporter in the video who is seen breaking a car window and damaging its wheels has been identified as Pawan Bhardwaj who was associated with a private TV channel.

In an interview, Pawan accused Tanushree's father of starting the tiff first. "Tanushree's team attacked our reporter Tejal and then her father snatched my camera from my hand and slammed it on the ground, my camera broke from the front and back," Pawan said.

"I almost fainted, the bystanders sprinkled water on my face and I revived myself and realised that their car had been stopped near the exit gate by a crowd. I was angry that my camera had been destroyed, I was worried about my job and so I demanded a compensation, but they did not listen to me, so I started hitting the car with my camera in frustration," he added.

Meanwhile, Nana's team is propagating a lie that the attack was falsely initiated from Tanushree's side, alleged the latter. "The lie was that someone from our side did something to instigate that attack and that it was an altercation between us and media. I urge everyone to find old footage from archives and go through them," a statement from the actress' side read.