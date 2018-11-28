Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar case: Daisy Shah summoned by Mumbai Police to record her statement

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta triggered the #MeToo movement in India by reiterating her decade-old sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. She spoke about how she was harassed by the veteran star on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss while shooting a song. Several Bollywood celebs backed the actor for sharing her story. Among all, is actor Daisy Shah, who also happened to be the assistant choreographer of the said song. What we hear now is that the Race 3 actor has been summoned by the Oshiwara Police to record her statement in the case.

Mid-day quotes a senior officer, "We will record statements of everyone present on the sets when the alleged incident took place.” The report further says that Shah has been asked to record her statement within a week or two.

Shah earlier took a stand for Dutta by saying that she knew that there was something wrong on the third day of the shoot.

“My job was to give Tanushree the steps, make her learn them and then help her execute. Now what Tanushree has said that I and she had a great rapport. Yes, because we rehearsed for 3-4 days before shooting the song and on the sets also for first 2 days everything went very swiftly and on the third day something happened which I am not aware of but Tanushree, being a woman, she has come out and she has said that this is what she has gone through. So I totally sympathise with her,” Daisy had quoted in an earlier interview.

