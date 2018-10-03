Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar controversy: Case can't be reopened, says CINTAA

As she brought charges of sexual assault against Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta had also accused the Cine and TV Artistes Association of not taking any action even after her complaint. CINTAA has now released an official statement where they condemn any act 'that outrages the modesty of any individual '. It also says that the decision taken by Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council) was 'not appropriate' since it did not address the 'chief grievance'.

Tanushree's complaint in 2008 stated that she was sexually harassed on the sets of Horn OK Please. But she wasn't heard and eventually left Bollywood. After a decade, even though CINTAA condemns the incident, it says it cannot reopen the case.

"Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence, unfortunately, CINTAA’s Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail. We also appeal to all our members to report any such incidents to us immediately," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar's legal team claims have sent a legal notice to Tanushree already, which has been denied by the actress.