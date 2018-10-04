Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar row: Willing to hear both sides, says CINTAA joint secretary

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's sexual harassment case is getting messier by each passing day. The Cine and TV Artists' Association or CINTAA, released a statement on Tuesday stating that they won't be able to reopen this 10-year-old case and expressed regret over not appropriately handling it earlier. But now, Amit Behl, the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, has given a statement to Mid-Day in which he has expressed the desire to hear the case if both the parties approach CINTAA.

His statement reads, "Sushant's statement categorically states that what happened in 2008 was unfortunate because Tanushree's complaint of harassment was not addressed, only the monetary issues were taken care of. Tanushree and Nana, both are members of CINTAA, and until we hear both their sides, it won't be fair on our part to take a firm stand. We can't do anything until they approach us. We're willing to hear both sides of the story."

Amit Behl however added that Tanushree needs to file a fresh appeal. "If Tanushree files a fresh complaint, we will follow the necessary mechanism where both parties can put forth their grievances against each other. We need both of them to come face-to-face on a joint dispute committee meeting," he stated.

The incident in question took place on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss, where Nana allegedly asked the makers of the film to incorporate an intimate scene in the film with Tanushree. Tanushree also accused him of making sexual advances while a song was being choreographed.