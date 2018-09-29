Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar: Bluff master gogo needs to step up his game

Actress Tanushree Dutta’s recent sexual harassment claims involving veteran actor Nana Patekar have shocked one and all. The controversy does not seem to die down soon as recent reports claimed Nana threatening her with a legal notice for making such nasty remarks. But contrary to all these reports, Tanushree in her recent statement, clarified that neither has she got any legal notice from the actor's lawyer nor is she scared of him.

Her statement reads, “Given the recent developments I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer I have not received any legal notice. So bluff master gogo needs to step up his game a bit here. Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it”.

“Another very important issue that this current scenario raises is how when a victim speaks up there are morally bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates who come forward to defend serial harassers and offenders for their two seconds of fame. Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support, I am being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by nanas helper. I am sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together. This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting for justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo jumbo and were silenced into submission. They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a person’s freedom of speech by such threats,” she added.

She further said, “His lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law.”

Well, we surely need women as Tanushree in the showbiz world who not only know the difference between right and wrong but also have the courage to fight the evil.

