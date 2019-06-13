Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 4.45 pm June 13 2019, 4.45 pm

Tanushree Dutta, who made a rather surprising exit from Bollywood after a bright beginning in 2005, initiated the #MeToo movement in India last year after she alleged being sexually assaulted by actor Nana Patekar over a decade back, on the sets of their film Horn Ok Pleassss. While Tanushree led women from all walks of life to speak up and unmask the predators, her own accusation against Patekar may now have hit a roadblock. After months of allegations, counter-allegations, and a police case, the Mumbai Police, on Thursday, declared that it didn't find sufficient evidence against Patekar and that the matter now lies in the hands of the court.

In an official statement, Tanushree states she isn't surprised with how things unfolded. "Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a B summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet?? I'm neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to. I mean if rape accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it was not going to be difficult for harassment accused Nana Patekar to get himself or shall we say buy himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women," she said.

Tanushree also reminded us about a video of her car being vandalized, that recently went viral. "But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while I and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn ok Pleasse set 10 years ago. After this, if you still decide to watch their movies and support then it's your bad karma. You are a corrupt people with no justice but Gods justice will rain on you someday hopefully and will avenge for all the humiliation, insult, harassment, judgment, and trauma I have had to endure in the last 10+ years because of this attitude," the statement reads.

How the case develops further is something we'll find out in time. Tanushree, however, says she is 'tired' and has 'better things to do'. "I'm tired of fighting alone against oppressors, bullies and a corrupt system. I have better things to do in life with my talent and skill set and I need to focus on those but please don't take this example to mean that you will not be heard when u speak up," she said.