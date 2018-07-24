We all remember the Aashiq Banaya actress Tanushree Dutta, right? The dusky actress managed to race many heartbeats at one point in time. But then things took a drastic turn in her life when she suddenly decided to quit films. She bid adieu to the world of showbiz for a spiritual quest. Soon after leaving Mumbai, she sought refuge at an ashram in Coimbatore. The once Miss India Universe eventually faded into oblivion and started living her life like a monk, only to realise that it was forcing her into depression.

However, it was not very late as she found peace in a non-descript monastery in Ladakh, which helped her get back to a normal life. But then she didn't choose to return to Bollywood and in fact flew to the USA. She was living there for two years. But Tanushree surprised the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport earlier in the morning as she returned to the city after two years.

The actress was photographed wearing a blue top paired with black jeggings and walked her way till the airport exit alone with a smile. She stopped in between to pose for the cameras and showed a victory sign.

Pictures of Tanushree from the Mumbai airport got a major set of people talking. Yes, we agree that Tanushree doesn’t look the same anymore considering she has put on a few extra kilos. But let's just not focus on the weight and appreciate how beautifully she has come out as a winner despite the troubled past. Let us all give her a warm welcome.

But we wonder why is she back? Is she finally making her comeback to Bollywood? Well, you never know! Considering she didn’t even attend her sister Ishita Dutta’s wedding to Vatsal Seth last year in November, we wonder what probed her to make a visit to Mumbai this time. Keep watching this space for more updates.