Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De

Ranjini Maitra April 17 2019, 6.00 pm April 17 2019, 6.00 pm

If you think that Bollywood was in desperate need of a #MeToo movement, then Tanushree Dutta is the woman to be credited. Tanushree, who opened on a decade-old instance of allegedly being harassed by actor Nana Patekar, was followed by women across almost all walks of life, recollecting and coming out with stories of abuse they hid all these days. Many of the alleged predators are still being investigated upon and Tanushree expects the film industry to not entertain them.

Alok Nath, who was accused of raping TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda nearly two decades back, is also starring in a film based on sexual harassment....ironically so! Apart from that, he will be seen in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De. This has irked Tanushree, who wrote a rather long open letter. Interestingly, Ajay's tweet, while the #MeToo movement was going on, said he was 'disturbed' by what was happening.

"Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in Bollywood)and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No," she writes.

She not only pointed out the loopholes in the law and order that make justice a difficult thing for a victim but also slammed Bollywood's 'bigwigs' for encouraging the accused professionally. "The law and order in India has always been skewed against the victims of sexual crimes and that's why the criminals have always been out on bail, the burden of proof always on the poor woman and hence justice in court has been a far fetched dream mostly apart from very few exceptions that too after years perhaps. But now we know that even the bigwigs of Bollywood not only love to support such creepy individuals but when you question them they give weird answers," her statement reads.

Tanushree also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya of being present at the time of the alleged harassment (on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss) but not intervening. Acharya, however, dismissed the allegation. A police complaint was filed against Nana. Soon after the accusation broke, the actor pulled out of Housefull 4.