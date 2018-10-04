Tanushree Dutta slapped with a legal notice from Vivek Agnihotri

In lights of Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's name was also brought in. Allegedly, Vivek asked Tanushree to strip on the sets of Chocolate. On Wednesday, however, an assistant director of the film quashed all rumours, giving a detailed account of the on-set activities. And now, Vivek's lawyers have slapped the actress with a legal notice.

"The allegations levelled against my client Mr. Vivek Agnihotri by Ms.Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with mala-fide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her and all the news agencies that have engaged in unethical and immoral conduct to promote sensational journalism without any diligence or proper verification and with the intent of defaming my client," an official press release from their end read.

They also warned the press to not carry illegitimate information without any evidence. "This press release also requests all the media agencies, their electronic channels and social media handles and public at large to refrain from reporting in this case against my client without evidence. Failing which, we shall be forced to take necessary legal action." it added.

Earlier, Nana Patekar's team also claimed to have sent a legal notice to Tanushree. However, the actress has denied receiving one.

