Tanushree Dutta takes a break, only to return recharged

A few weeks ago, Tanushree Dutta returned to India after a gap of two years. Fans of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress could well have been looking forward to her return to the big screen but that can wait for now. She has, however, made her presence felt with a bang, but not through a film. Tanushree, in fact, is standing up for herself by speaking up against an alleged sexual harassment incident at the hands of Nana Patekar that she experienced on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Her statements have created a lot of ruckus in the industry. While Nana Patekar has denied any such incident, many B-Town celebs have spoken up in her support.

The whole of last week has been tough on the actress and she has decided to take a break. In a statement, she said, “My throat is swollen, voice down and I’m unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days. For the last 8 years that I’ve been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments. But last few days I’ve had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit.”

View this post on Instagram Saturdays event at North Carolina!! A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:40am PDT

“I’m resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the background. I will be back in a few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions… It is my dharma; my duty as a human being,” she added.

Well, let’s hope Tanushree returns recharged to take this battle forward.