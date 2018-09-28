Tanushree Dutta upset with Farah Khan as choreographer shoots with Nana Patekar

Bollywood’s silence on sexual offences is back in the headlines after Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her 10 years ago on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. The actress claimed that the actor even sent goons to her place and threatened her against acting up. Well, Patekar has spoken about the controversy and said that he would take legal action against the actress over her claims. Amidst this controversy, Nana Patekar flew down to Jaisalmer to shoot for Housefull 4. Farah Khan, who is choreographing songs for the movie, posted a picture of the film’s team flying to the location.

The picture of Farah has upset Tanushree. The actress’ spokesperson said, “Tanushree is upset about 2 things. Farah's Insta post has appalled her. Being a woman herself, Farah has made her stand very clear by going ahead with Nana for her Housefull shoot.”

“Also a man who is claiming to be Nana Patekar's advocate is calling up people close to Tanushree and media houses alike threatening to drag Tanushree to court for speaking up. Even after 10 years Nana Patekar is still harassing Tanushree Dutta with legal threats and intimidation tactic while the whole world is watching,” added the spokesperson.

Many Bollywood celebs have come in support of Tanushree. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, etc. took to Twitter to voice their opinion and offer support.