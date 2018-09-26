Tanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar: Ganesh Acharya denies the incident

The #MeToo campaign is slowing but surely making its way to India and rightly so. Very few Indian actresses have spoken up about sexual offences against them and Tanushree Dutta has just joined that short list. The actress recollected a shocking incident which occurred a decade back when she shot for the movie Horn Ok Pleassss. She revealed how her then co-star Nana Patekar made sexual advances at her during a song sequence. Eventually, forcing her to opt out of the project.

Now, the choreographer on sets at the time, Ganesh Acharya has denied her allegations saying, “First of all, it's a very old incident so I can't really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding.” However, he denied that members of a political party were summoned. "I can confirm that nothing of this sort of happened. It's a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened," he said.

He also denied Tanushree’s claims stating that he earned the song due to her. "It's nothing like that I got the song because of Tanushree. The director of the film Rakesh Sarang is my old friend. He recently made Ranangan and I have also done the choreography in that. Its producer Samee is also my friend and I was also a part of his first film which he did with Rajkumar Santoshi. So I knew them very well. She didn't recommend me," he said.

Finally, he summed up the conversation by saying, "He's a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artistes in the industry, he can never do anything like that," the choreographer said.