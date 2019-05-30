Tap Tap: Chunky Panday opens up on his second innings, success and absence from Bollywood

Abhishek Singh May 30 2019, 9.53 pm May 30 2019, 9.53 pm

Bollywood is a tricky place to be as nothing is permanent here. Over the years, we have seen actors make and break themselves and such is the case of actor Chunky Panday. In the '80s and the '90s, Chunky was one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and was much sought after. But his journey was short lived as in no time, he disappeared. After a brief period of time, Chunky is back to begin his second innings as we will see him star in a short film titled Tap Tap.

Directed by Praveen Fernandes, the 15-minute short film is slated to release on May 31. In the film, we will see Chunky play the titular role where he will be essaying a singer who, post his stardom, disappeared from the circuit but is all set to make a comeback. Talking about his role, Chunky could relate to the character. "The way they have made this character, who is famous at one point of time and then he was nowhere to be seen, it is very close to my real life story. One time in the ’80s and 90’s I was so popular and then all of sudden I disappeared and then I had to make a comeback. So I could identify with the character.”

Chunky has been around in the industry for quite a long time and when asked the reason for bus disappearance from Bollywood, this is what the 56-year old actor had to say. "Every film has fate and every actor has a journey. I was meant to do my journey like this. After giving the biggest hit Aankhen in 1993, I was sitting home and I had no work. Then I did small roles in film's like Housefull and people liked it. So I guess that's what was supposed to be my journey and I am enjoying it."

We wish the actor all the luck with his second innings.