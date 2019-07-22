Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 2.47 pm July 22 2019, 2.47 pm

While she is recognised as a self-made actor and the industry often lauds her acting prowess, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently called Taapsee Pannu out on Twitter, referring to her as a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. Soon after the trailer of Kangana's Judgmental Hai Kya trailer was out, many from Bollywood, including Taapsee, took to Twitter to applaud. However, she didn't mention the actors (neither Kangana nor her co-star Rajkummar Rao), therefore irking Rangoli.

We soon saw Taapsee's friend and Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap taking her side and asking Rangoli to not indulge in such remarks. Nevertheless, the spat didn't stop. While Taapsee remained tight-lipped about the episode all these days, she now reveals that she didn't prefer giving any 'mileage' to Rangoli, and chose to stay mum.

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

"Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don't want to give her any mileage on my behalf. She can’t play the nepotism card with me because I’ve also struggled to reach where I am today. I didn’t want to engage in a word battle because I would not be able to match their language. I didn’t know there was a copyright on curly hair, which I was born with, and honest opinions. I’m not going to apologise for it. As far as being 'sasti' is concerned, Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress, so I guess I am the 'sasti' version," she told Mumbai Mirror, in an interview.

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

The 'nepotism card' clearly refers to Kangana's earlier hurls at stars and star kids, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Earlier also, Taapsee refused to comment on Rangoli's remarks, saying she only concentrated on the positive side of people. "I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this," she told Deccan Chronicle.