Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 12.21 pm July 01 2019, 12.21 pm

As much as the Bollywood industry is seen as being glittery and glamorous, it has its own set of perils. While there’s an abundance of success and fame to be achieved, it’s also important to not let it take you over completely. While some win, others don’t. Actress Tapsee Pannu recently shared her thoughts on the same line. She said that she tries to remain 'grounded' as the industry is very uncertain.

In an interview to PTI, she was quoted as, “I deliberately try not to get swayed away by the social culture of the film industry and try to keep my life as real as possible to stay grounded. For I know one fine day this might get over and I don't want to make life difficult for myself.”

The actress also said she avoids to go on gatherings every time she has an off day as the social thread she belongs to is connected to the industry, which makes her end up talking about movies.

The actress was last seen in the Hindi-Tamil- Telugu thriller movie Game Over. Although the movie received good critical reviews, it did not fare well at the box office.

In the same interview, she added how movies were 'not the be all and end all' for her. She said, "If this (acting) doesn't work at any point in my life, I am capable enough to do something else. I never say I was the one getting ready in front of a mirror dreaming to be an actress. No, I decided to be an actor after my first film's release! I slowly found my footing.”

Only recently, she also shared how she was on borderline depression after her Game Over. She had shared to an entertainment website, how she was unable to get out of her character in real-life, “With Game Over, I was getting borderline depressed. I had to keep thinking about my biggest fears, again and again, for 35 days, every single day, for 12 hours. I used to text my sister since she is my only bouncing board. I don't freak my parents out. It would be quite scary for them to see their daughter going through these mental ups and downs.”

Partly, this comes from her revelation that after a movie is over, she gets rid of 90 per cent of her character from the system but 10 per cent still remains. Hopefully, the actress will keep her spirits up and infuse her own 'not the be all and end all' belief.