Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan Shetty's heroine

Year 2018 saw Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan making their dream debut in Bollywood with Dhadak and Kedarnath respectively. The actors were well received by the audiences and in 2019 we will see two new actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday making their debut with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. But interestingly, Tara is already ahead of her league. In fact, she has even signed her third film, her second film being Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan.

On Monday, team Nadiadwala Grandson announced that the SOTY 2 actor will be the leading lady of the film which will see Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty making his Bollywood debut. The film which is directed by Milan Luthria is still in the pre-production stage and will soon go on floors. It is said to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 where we will see Ahan perform some high-octane action scenes.

While in SOTY2, Tara will be seen sharing the screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, in Marjaavaan, she will be working with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet. And now, she is Ahan's heroine.

It won't be wrong to say that even before even making her debut in Bollywood, Tara is a hit with the filmmakers. Good going Tara.