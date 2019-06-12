Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 7.48 pm June 12 2019, 7.48 pm

Actress Tara Sutaria recently debuted with Student of the Year 2. The Dharma film which was directed by Punit Malhotra also featured debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Apart from her upcoming projects, the actress is also known for her rumoured relationship with Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo has been spotted at dinner dates and other outings on a lot of occasions. The actress also called Sidharth Malhotra in the game round of Koffee with Karan when the director asked the actress to call one actor from Bollywood. Sidharth was previously in a relationship with his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt

At a recent interview, Tara was asked about the best three qualities of her beau Sidharth. Even though it was a rapid-fire question she took her sweet time to compliment Malhotra. She said, "The three qualities in Sid that any girl would fall for is his eyes, his voice and he dances very well." Tara and Sidharth will share screen-space in Marjaavaan directed by Milap Zaveri. Marjaavaan will also feature Malhotra's Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

At a recent interview about Marjaavaan, the actress was asked about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress shared that she and Malhotra are good friends and neighbours. She also said that they have a lot of similarities. "He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!" she said, hushing the rumours.