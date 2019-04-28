  3. Bollywood
Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood

Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Tara Sutaria maintains being 'great friends' with co-actor Sidharth Malhotra.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentMarjaavaanSidharth MalhotraStudent of the Year 2tara sutariaTara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra
nextKajol once had a huge crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals Karan Johar

within