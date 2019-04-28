Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 7.31 pm April 28 2019, 7.31 pm

Newbie Tara Sutaria is yet to show her magic on the big screen, but she is already making it to the headlines for various other reasons. From a very long time, the internet has been full with rumours of Tara dating Bollywood’s heartthrob and Karan Johar’s ‘ex-student’ Sidharth Malhotra. The two will be seen opposite each other in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. While both Sidharth and Tara have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, it was only recently that the actor broke her silence and revealed that they are just ‘great friends'.

During one of her promotional interviews for her debut film Student Of The Year 2, Sutaria was straightaway quizzed on her relationship status with co-actor Sidharth. A surprised Tara was quoted saying, “No, we are not dating each other. He’s my padosi and love thy neighbour for sure I mean, why not? But well, we are just great friends.” Okay, then! Well, that wasn’t it about her revelations. The actor was further asked about the kind of conversations she has with her neighbour, to which Tara replied, “We talk often... we talk about our film. I also got my second film with him. Of course, we also talk about other things too. Ananya, Tiger (laughs). It's the whole padosi pyaar kind of a lovely chat."

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of Marjaavaan:

Further spilling the beans about her film, Tara assured that her chemistry with Sidharth in Marjaavaan is sure to create a lot of fireworks, “Fireworks toh hai.” We can't wait to witness it, Tara!

Well, rumours of Tara dating Sidharth came floating after she made her appearance on Koffee With Karan. During a segment of the show, Tara Sutaria named Sidharth Malhotra when asked to name an actor she would love to go on a coffee date with. "I will have coffee with my neighbour Sidharth Malhotra," she said. At the beginning of the show, Tara also revealed that she has a crush on a former Student Of The Year actor and no prizes for guessing who!