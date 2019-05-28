Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur Ali Khan!

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 11.52 pm May 28 2019, 11.52 pm

The stunning Tara Sutaria is making waves because of her grand debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The film failed to create an impact, however, it did help in building a strong fanbase for Miss Sutaria. Well, if there’s anything other than Tara’s films that keeps her followers engaged and updated, it has to be social media feed. The latest post on her timeline was all about throwbacks as Tara chose to delight fans with her super-adorable past.

In a cute picture shared by Tara Sutaria, she took fans through a trip down the memory lane by sharing a childhood picture of hers. And, let us tell you, she looked no less than a snowball. So much that the baby version of Tara Sutaria reminded us of the one and only - Taimur Ali Khan. Such beautiful facial features, those breathtaking eyes and that goofy hairstyle; all of it stroke an uncanny resemblance to Tim. Don’t believe us?

Have a look at Tara Sutaria’s childhood picture here:

View this post on Instagram Butterball Baby A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on May 28, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Now, here’s one of our munchkin Taimur Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram Timmm.....Timmmm ❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 10, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

Spotted some similarities, didn’t you?

Recently, Tara Sutaria expressed her desire of working in an international film. She said, “It’s a really exciting time for cinema now with so much crossover happening. There are amazing films being made the world over, and artists from different parts of the world are collaborating. I’m looking forward to doing an international film, but don’t think that can happen before next year. I’m keeping myself updated regarding the films that are being made and the auditions that are happening.”

Interestingly, she was to essay Jasmine’s role in Aladdin alongside Will Smith. However, it never happened due to some unknown reasons. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be next seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan and an untitled film opposite Ahan Shetty.