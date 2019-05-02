Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 8.48 pm May 02 2019, 8.48 pm

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented, courageous and, of course, controversial stars in the film industry. The Queen actor is quite popular for speaking what’s on her mind, irrespective of fearing the consequences. That is probably the reason why Kangana has garnered a massive fan following over the years and there 'was' a time when newbie Tara Sutaria, too, showered praises for Kangana’s talent. And why are we talking about this now? Because it looks like the Student Of The Year 2 actor has changed her mind. Read on…

In a recent conversation, Tara was asked about Kangana Ranaut and the SOTY 2 actor didn’t really acknowledge her, instead, she started heaping praises on Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. She said, “I actually said that I look up to all the women that are senior to us in the industry. Whether it is Priyanka… like I just said. All of them are just so good in their own ways. So, I think I can’t choose one actress."

Check out the video of Tara Sutaria here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on May 2, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

Tara further added, “I think Priyanka Chopra and even Deepika Padukone for sure. I feel as women they are really strong and empowered, with their choices of films. Whether they are producing films in India or abroad, I think there’s a lot to look up to in that sense. So, yes, definitely Deepika and Priyanka.”

Well, Tara’s recent statement does come as a surprise to us considering it was only recently that she labelled Kangana as her role model. Earlier, Tara was quoted saying, “Kangana has achieved everything on the basis of her talent, and without any support whatsoever. And being an upcoming actor, for me, Kangana Ranaut is a role model as she has inspired me.”

FYI, Karan Johar, who is well-known for his 'nepotism feud with Kangana Ranaut, is the producer of Tara Sutaria's debut film... so, read in between the lines. *winks*

Guess, Tara wants to play it safe now!

Student Of The Year 2 also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday to release on May 20, 2019.