In Com Staff July 17 2019, 8.01 pm July 17 2019, 8.01 pm

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, these two glamorous ladies made headlines when they starred opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 and Bollywood fans have been drawing comparisons between these two fresh faces since then. To make your job a little easy, let’s take a quick look at the sweet and sultry Tara Sutaria and the vivacious beauty Ananya Panday.

Tara and Ananya both are in their early twenties and are definitely very bright and mature actresses for their age. However, this might not be the first time that an actress entered Bollywood at an early age because Alia Bhatt was 19 when she entered the industry, the legendary Sridevi was only 17 and at 20 she gave a lot of her contemporaries a run for their money. Madhuri, too, forayed into films when she was just 17 but by the age of 20, she became the superstar of Bollywood. So, we can only hope that the future for these actresses is also bright and promising.

Tara Sutaria is a very pretty actress. She has previously done some work in the industry and is also an amazing dancer. Ananya Panday, too, is a very smart and beautiful woman. She is the daughter of Chunky Panday, but, guess, she wants to prove that she isn’t a product of nepotism. Ananya Panday has some mad dancing skills too and we think their numbers in the movie were proof enough of her dancing skills and, of course, her acting chops.

We think that both these actresses have something unique about them and will definitely etch their names on the walls of Bollywood’s library. Only time will tell if Tara wins the Bollywood race or Ananya beats her to it but we are sure that both of them have what it takes to make it big in Bollywood.