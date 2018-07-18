Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actor to make a comeback as the new Dr Hathi?  

After the tragic demise of Kavi Kumar Azad, best known for his role in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers of the show are currently looking for a replacement. Kavi Kumar used to play the role of Dr Hathi in the comedy show. According to The Indian Express, the makers want to keep Dr Hathi’s character alive in the show as the character turned out to be a favourite of fans.

The report adds that producer Asit Kumar Modi himself is looking out for a replacement of Azad. The makers are yet to confirm on the replacement, but reports claim that actor Nirmal Soni, who initially essayed the role of Dr Hathi, might make a comeback to the show. Soni was replaced by Azad in 2009.

Following Azad’s death, Asit gave out a statement that read, “Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."

Azad was born in Bihar and had moved to Mumbai hoping to be an actor. He had starred in a few films such as Mela and Fun2shh, which unfortunately fared poorly. However, he found success with Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides acting, Azad also owned two restaurants in Mumbai.