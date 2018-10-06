Taspsee Pannu's career in sports shuttles with a Badminton team

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry currently. The actor has made a mark in Bollywood by choosing some challenging roles in all her films like PINK, Soorma, Mulk and Naam Shabana. Currently she is basking on the success of Manmarziyaan. Adding another feather to her cap, Taapsee has now bought a team in the Premier Badminton League.

Taapsee, on Friday, bought a PBL team that will be based out of Pune. The new team will be called Pune Seven Aces and will be owned by Taapsee and management firm KRI.

Confirming the deal, an excited Taapsee Pannu said in a press statement, "I have always liked badminton since my school days and have also played it quite a bit. I always wanted to associate myself with the game in a big way and I have found the perfect avenue to express my passion through Premier Badminton League. I am confident that Pune Seven Aces will be a team to reckon with and it will do well in the debut season."

She also posted a video of Instagram that sees her shooting with a badminton racket and a shuttle.

The league offers a prize money of Rs 6 crore to the winners and was won by Hyderabad Hunters, led by Olympic champion Carolina Marin, last season.