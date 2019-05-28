In Com Staff May 28 2019, 6.54 pm May 28 2019, 6.54 pm

Do you know what time it is? It's time for quickies brought to you by in.com. Let's check out what's been up in the world of entertainment.

Ranveer Singh's 83:

Last week, we saw the Virat Kohli and his entire team making their way to England to play the World Cup. They all looked dapped wearing their official suits, ties and shiny shoes. And while this might be the real life, the reel life is not far behind. Because this morning, Ranveer Singh and the rest of the team/cast of Kabir Khan's film '83 were dressed exactly like the cricketers of the Indian team and were headed to the destination of the world cup. They arrived at the airport in a bus that had Kapil's Devils written on it. And as soon as they stepped out of the bus, they happily posed for the paparazzi and some fortunate fans as well. For those of you who don't know already, '83 is based on India's victory back in 1983 cricket world cup when the team was led by Kapil Dev. It is a story worth telling since it was the first time that India won the cup. The makes have a stellar cast in place and Kapil Dev is being played by none other than Ranveer Singh who has undergone some intense training and also lived with the ace cricketer for a few days to observe and learning his mannerism. Looks like it's finally time to turn that training into some memorable performances when the cameras start rolling. We are waiting from pictures from the set but in the meantime, head over to in.com to see these fine gentlemen all suited and booted up.

Arjun Kapoor and Malika's relationship

Speculating whether two celebrities are in a relationship or not is something that everyone seems to love. And for quite some time now, one such rumoured couple that has been all over the internet is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. But walking hand in hand in public and exchanging flirty comments on social media, it doesn't seem like a rumour which basically led us to wait for one of them to confirm the news and make it official. And now it finally is, thanks to Arjun. During an interview with Filmfare, he said "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain gandhagi that comes with the territory, when purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's certain ease,” He also clarified that they were not hiding anything and so he asked the paparazzi to not wait out his or Malaika's house to click pictures. In his words "I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong,” Although this doesn't end here because another rumour making the rounds is about the two tying the knot soon which both of them have denied. But worry not, for we shall keep updated as usual.

Disha Patani on working with Salman Khan

Working with certain people in Bollywood is pretty much a dream. Thanks to Bharat, Disha Patani got to live the dream by getting the opportunity to work with Salman Khan. In the film, she plays Bhai's love interest during his younger days. And even though the film is yet to release, we've already seen the couple romancing and dancing in the song Slow Motion. And it looks pretty good but there's a chance that this might be the last time, Disha works with the Dabangg star. It's not because of anything bad but rather a practical reason. In a recent interview, Disha discussed the age gap between her and Salman and used that to reason out why she might not get an opportunity to work with him again. She said "Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script, Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era." But she could be wrong considering in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Inshallah, Salman Khan will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and needless to say, there's a significant amount of age gap between them. Nonetheless, for now, Bharat is going to hit the big screens in about a week on June 5th so I think it's best to experience what is rather than what will be.

Drive's new release date

Dharma Productions is known to do some unusual things on screen but who knew that off-screen was in par. I'm talking about a film called Drive which was meant to be released a year ago but has ended up missing at least four release dates so far with the latest one being 28 June 2019. Reportedly the action scenes are taking longer than expected which is why the film is not ready but according to the insiders, that is only the tip of the iceberg. A source recently stated that “Drive has just not shaped up well, it’s as simple as that. Karan Johar is a kind-hearted producer didn’t want the film to be announced as ‘shelved’ as this would damage director Tarun Mansukhani’s career,” Tarun might not ring a bell instantly but he was the director of Dostana which came out back in 2008. After which the plans of making a sequel to Dostana were announced and scrapped at least 3 times because Karan was not happy with Manusukhani's script. But coming back to Drive, which is a remake of the 2011 American film with the same title, started filming roughly three years ago. And even though it was completed, the end product was not matching the quality standards of Dharma Production. The source also added that “It was meant to be Bollywood’s own Fast & Furious with never-before car chases and a road frenzy that would give Indian audiences a new high. Sadly there’s nothing ‘Fast’ about the way the project has developed, although Karan Johar is certainly ‘Furious’ at the end product, Rest assured it won’t make it into the theatres. After Kalank and Student Of The Year 2, Karan Johar can’t risk another potential debacle,” Looks like it's time for Karan to take the backseat when it comes to this drive.

Deepika Padukone - The perfect bride

So many things happened last year but one of the highlights was most definitely Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding. And while everyone had an idea about it, they managed to keep the entire thing in stealth mode. Interestingly enough, there was only one person who knew about it since the beginning and that is designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee who crafted the couple's outfits for their big day. In a recent interview, he spoke about how perfect Deepika was as a bride by saying, "You know it was wonderful working with Deepika. You know sometimes, the most painful thing that can happen to a designer is that the bride does not know what they want. Sometimes they don't even know why are they are getting married or who they are getting married to. And Deepika knew everything, she knew who she was getting married to and why she was getting married. She knew the colour of her outfit, she knew the jewellery that she wanted to wear, her flowers. She even knew the idly and the South Indian coffee that was going to be served to the guests when they woke up every morning. They flew down all the caterers from South India." The entire affair was perfect just like her wedding lehenga, which became super special when Sabyasachi incorporated a Sanskrit blessing Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava on her dupatta which translates to 'May you always be lucky as a married woman.' Well looks like, so far so good Mr Mukerjee.