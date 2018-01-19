Team Padmaavat releases two dialogue promos and the excitement just gets bigger

Padmaavat was still Padmavati when the first trailer released back in 2017. The film was speculated to be a big hit on the silver screen and was supposed to be the biggest hit last year. Well, the makers had to end the year without a release after the film generated major protests primarily by Rajput Group Karni Sena. Adding to the tension death threats were issued against the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone. Now, with Padmaavat getting a clean chit from CBFC and the Supreme Court clearing the state ban, the Magnum opus is all ready to release on 25th January.

On that note, team Padmaavat released two dialogue promos to keep the fans excited. Naturally, the videos have taken the social media by storm and for all the right reasons. The videos shows magnificent action sequences, mesmerizing cinematography and iconic SLB dialogues from lead actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

We hear Ranveer Singh’s first dialogue from the movie and it has not been disappointing. Sultan khilji is heard saying how the Khiljis had all once dreamed that they will be known all over the world. In the same promo, we also hear Shahid who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh Khilji say Rajput’s have more iron in their chests than Khilji has in his armoury.

In another promo we find an introductory conversation between Deepika and Shahid. Rani Padmavati, here, explaining how even the goddess had to step down from heaven to kill the demons in a stern tone.​