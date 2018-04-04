Team Race 3 wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule

The cast of Race 3 has had a busy last few weeks. But the team’s Abu Dhabi schedule has come to an end. Actor Bobby Deol took to social media to post an image of the cast including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and producer Ramesh Taurani indicating the wrap of the schedule. The post mentions that the team was on their way back to Mumbai. Previously Anil Kapoor had shared a picture of himself saying that the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 was completed; however, he had left the country before the rest of the team.

Fun times!! #Race3 A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

Bobby Deol has been very active when it comes to updates on the Race 3 team. He often shares pictures of the team on his social media feeds. In one of his updates, we can even see Sonakshi Sinha.

Race 3 will mark the debut of Salman Khan in the franchise and he will be playing a negative role. If a new video leaked from the sets shows that Salman is already in action mode. The Tiger Zinda Hai star can be seen on a bike, holding a gun.

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz about Jacqueline Fernandez learning how to handle and use a gun as she has some action-packed sequences in the film. In a media statement, the actress had said, “I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting.”

#race3 #thiseid #onset #almostthere A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:45pm PDT

As the Abu Dhabi schedule for Race 3 concludes, Salman and Jacqueline were seen partying at the birthday bash of Bhai’s nephew, Ahil. Now that the team is back in Mumbai, Salman will begin shooting for the last schedule and might even start his working on Dabangg 3.

The upcoming installation of Race is being directed by Remo D’Souza, and will also star Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The first two installations of Race 3 were directed by Abbas-Mustan and starred Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor.