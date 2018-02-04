Team Race 3 wraps up Mumbai leg of shoot

When you think about the Race franchise, high octane action-packed sequences and jaw dropping plot twists are what come to mind. The third installment of Race will see Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez among other stars and we’re sure adrenaline fill scenes are lined up. The film is well on track to see an Eid release and filmmaker Remo D’Souza updated fans that he’s completed the Mumbai leg of his shoot for the film.

Remo recently posted an image on social media announcing that the Mumbai schedule has been completed. The image shows lead actor Salman Khan, looking at co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, who is partially visible.

When Remo was asked about working with Salman Khan for the first time, he told news portals "I don't have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can't say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing."

Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films for this year and is scheduled to release in July. Ramesh Taurani, for the first time, got hold of Remo in a bid to direct the film. Abbas-Mustan was the director for the first two installments of the film. This is also Salman’s first collaboration with the Race franchise, which previous starred Saif Ali Khan.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Pooja Hegde, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor and is being produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan films.​