Television will see a lot of Salman Khan this year

Salman Khan, apart from a few hiccups (read Tubelight), had a great 2017. The year may not have started off as expected but ended at a great note with Tiger Zinda Hai’s huge box office success that spilled into 2018. The grand success of Bigg Boss season 11 has also been credited to the star who has been hosting the reality show for seven seasons straight, generating a lot of popularity despite being criticized for its content.

This year may well turn out to be another blockbuster year for the actor as he will be seen more, albeit on the small screen. Salman will soon begin shooting for Dus Ka Dum 3, the show which gave him his TV debut. On the day of Big Boss 11 finale, after announcing Shilpa Shinde as the winner, Salman confirmed that he will be returning for the 12th season of the quiz show. He even confirmed that the show will have a lot of regional spin-offs. According to reports, he might even appear on special episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi for which pre-production is underway. The Marathi version of the hugely successful show will stick to the script and see a mix of celebrities and commoners. It will also be shot on the same sets in Lonavala.

A source close to the developments revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “The format for Season 1 is presently under works and the show is expected to be shot at Lonavala on the same set as the original show. The contestants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The success of the reality show’s latest season, especially the finale featuring the face-off between first runner-up Hina Khan and the eventual winner, Shilpa, raked in impressive TRPs. There is no doubt that the makers are planning spin-offs to capitalise on the success.”

Since his partnership with the show goes a long way, Salman doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind and coming up with ideas for the subsequent seasons. “While Bigg Boss has been managed by the same production company since the start, Salman loves discussing new formats and show concepts with content creators who constantly approach him with unique ideas. So, when someone pitched a cooking show that pits professional chefs against home cooks inside a reality show house, Salman was excited to start work on it too,” the source adds.

Apart from notching up his TV presence, Tiger Zinda Hai actor is currently shooting for Remo D’souza’s Race 3 and has also collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for a third project Bharat.