Telly-town babes who can give our B-Town divas a run for their money!

The first thing that comes to our mind when we speak of actresses on Indian television has to be that they are saree-clad and demure. As the audience perceives them in a certain manner, they quickly fall into a stereotype. But you’d be astonished to discover that they show-off their bold sides off screen. And, one look at their bold pictures, you would instantly say that these hotties are ready to give our B-town babes a run for their money.

So, let’s have a look at small screen babes who have set the temperatures soaring with their sexiness:

Nia Sharma

Nia is one of the hottest babes we’ve got on the small screen right now. She was placed at the second spot in the Sexiest Asian Women list published by a UK-based weekly. Her enviably hot bod coupled with her attitude is what makes her score on top of this list.

Sonarika Bhadoria

She became famous as Parvati in the popular mythological show Mahadev, however, chose to shift gears to South and even did a forgettable Bollywood flick. She is back on the small screen in Prithvi Vallabhh. While, she has portrayed historical and mythological characters onscreen, she is a hot babe off screen. Her pictures in a bikini had created a splash online. She has even ranked at the second spot in the list of sexiest Indian TV actresses. With hazel eyes and a flawless complexion, Sonarika has loads of admirers and we think she owns it.

Shama Sikander

Actress Shama Sikander of Yeh Meri Life Hai flaunted her perfectly toned body in a bikini on social media and set the temperatures soaring. To add to it, her newly acquired pout is just the icing on the cake.

Karishma Tanna

Model-turned-actress Karishma Tanna has been one of the most popular faces on the small screen. While, she has been around for a long time, her fans can’t seem to get enough of her hot pictures. With a tall frame and a lean bod, Karishma oozes charm like nobody else.

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle paints the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness. The petite beauty has more than 3 million followers on social media and she has even been ranked at the first spot in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian women’s list by Eastern Eye. Her svelte frame and her dedication to fitness add to her sex quotient.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer was placed at the 15th spot in the World’s Sexiest Asian Women list in 2013 by Eastern Eye. She is a sizzler onscreen and off it too. You give her the simplest of role and she turns it around with her charm. Definitely, one of the hottest actresses on the small screen with a huge fan following.

Mouni Roy

This Bengali babe is the hottest Naagin you will ever see! She has taken the small screen by storm with her venomous avatar on the small screen. Off it too, she is one hot diva who is ready to scorch the big screen with some lucrative offers. No wonder, she is ready to rock and roll opposite Akshay Kumar.