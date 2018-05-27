home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Telugu actor Ram Charan is keen to work with THIS Bollywood director

First published: May 26, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Updated: May 26, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

A number of South Indian actors including Prabhas enjoy immense  admiration in Bollywood. Telugu actor Ram Charan, a very well known name down South, as well is keen to explore Bollywood. When asked if there's a director in his wishlist, he said he'd love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, reports India Today.

"I am a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani sir and would love to work with him. He is one of those filmmakers who is balancing the art and commerce rightly in his films. I so wish to work with him. I have also watched a few films of Vishal Bhardwaj and he makes some amazing pieces of cinema. Working with him would be such a pleasure," he said.

He also says his initial attempts to enter Bollywood did not work out but he keeps his fingers crossed. "Yes, I tried it earlier and it did not do so well. But if I am getting something interesting, why not? I will surely give that a try. But this time, I will be looking at a few factors like the director, story, production... When I am targeting an audience out of my comfort zone, I have to be very careful," he added.

We sincerely hope Hirani saab is listening and that a collaboration follows soon...

