Telugu actress Regina Cassandra cast opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

Telugu actress Regina Cassandra was supposed to make her debut with the Gaurang Doshi directed Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Arjun Rampal and Anil Kapoor.

Unfortunately, the film failed to take off. Regina has a number of Tamil and Telugu films under her belt. Now it is being reported that Regina will make her debut in Bollywood besides Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The film is being directed by debutant Shelly Chopra, and the film is likely to be a family drama. The film will have Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor working together for the first time. A source speaking to Mumbai Mirror said “Regina has been paired opposite Rajkummar’s character. She has begun shooting in Patiala.”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be an emotional and humourous family drama where Sonam and Rajkummar will be the leads.

Reportedly the role did not come easily. Regina had to go through numerous auditions before bagging the role. The News Minute reports that director Shelly was unaware of Regina’s work when discussing the project but was quite impressed when she learned about it later.

Regina’s last film, Awe was directed by Prasanth Varma. She shared the screen with Kajal Agarwal and Nithya Menen. The film received good reviews and her performance was praised too.