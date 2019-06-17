Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 5.40 pm June 17 2019, 5.40 pm

With two days to go before it hits the theatres, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is creating just the right kind of buzz. This can be largely credited to the fact that the original film, the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, received immense love from the audience and everyone is looking forward to watching a refreshing remake of it. Apart from that, the makers are also releasing new tracks. After Kaise Hua, Laga, Mere Sohneya and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga, the newest one to hit the internet is Tera Ban Jaunga.

The song catches its lead actors Shahid and Kiara in the blossoming stages of their romance. As reported earlier, Shahid plays Kiara's senior at the medical college. As Tera Ban Jaunga records, a fiercely protective Shahid, who is head over heels in love with Kiara, returns to his college after graduating, just to see his ladylove. The essence of romance is delightful, and the chemistry is adorable.

Akhil Sachdeva has composed the track. Akhil, accompanied by Tulsi Kumar, also crooned it. The song is written by Kumaar.

For those who remember, Shahid and Kiara's kissing sequence made quite a news. The song features one as well.

"Kabir Singh is an innocent raw love story, so you are seeing two people who are as real as it gets. As far as the liplock is concerned, it's a very normal way of showing someone how much you love them - with a kiss," Kiara earlier told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, adding that the film didn't feature anything just for the sake it and there were no special tracks or item songs. How many kisses are there? To find that out, she urges you to watch the film.