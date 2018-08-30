image
Thursday, August 30th 2018
English
Tera Hua from Loveratri: You need an insulin shot for this one

bollywood

Tera Hua from Loveratri: You need an insulin shot for this one

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   August 30 2018, 1.01 pm
back
aayush sharmaAtif AslamBollywoodEntertainmentLoveratrisongsTanishk BagchiTera HuaWarina Hussain
nextNetflix or Radflix? Let Radhika Apte explain it
ALSO READ

Loveratri to mantri, Aayush Sharma has a plan B

The bane of bhai's cameos

Akh Lad Jaave from Loveratri: Aayush and Warina seem too rehearsed to be true in this party number