Tera Hua from Loveratri: You need an insulin shot for this one

There was a phase in between where mostly every romantic track was sung by Arijit Singh, but now once again Atif Aslam is back in Bollywood. After O Meri Laila (Laila Majnu) and Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), now here’s one more track sung by the wonderful singer. The new track titled Tera Hua from Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri has been released.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Atif Aslam, the two have come up with a beautiful romantic track. Well, when it comes to the video, we were not much impressed with the previous songs of Loveratri, but Tera Hua has proved to be an exception.

The chemistry between the lead actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is cute. The two make a good onscreen jodi. However, one thing that would have been avoided in the song would have made it better. ‘Snap it and dream it’ concept is a bit funny for a movie releasing in 2018.

Well, Loveratri marks the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The movie also stars Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the movie is slated to release on October 5, 2018.