Tere Jaisa Tu Hai from Fanney Khan tells you to embrace your dreams, the way you are

Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and more is a musical take on the grim reality that body-shaming is. And now, after Aishwarya’s introductory song Mohabbat, Achhe Din and Halka Halka, the makers have released the latest track which features on Lata, the daughter who plans to make it big in singing. Only, the perceptions of the society and the cruelty of it all bogs her down. But she rises above it, and shines.

However, the song does have its share of drama, which was a little over the top. A sequence shows how as a human being, she is heartbroken when one of the judges doesn’t let her perform saying ‘Tu stage pe khade rehne ke bhi layak nahi’. While, we all know that fat-shaming exists worldwide, this was a little overboard. Moving forward, the song shows how the girl who aspires to be a pop singer like Baby Singh played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan motivates herself to achieve her dreams and sings aloud ‘Tere Jaisa Tu Hai, Mere Jaisi Main Hoon’, asking people to let her be and accept her.

On the other side, we see Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta, as parents who are supporting their daughter and her dreams, in every way possible. We also see glimpses of Rajkummar Rao who kidnaps Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character and ends up falling for her.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Anil Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar, Fanney Khan is all set for release on August 3, 2018.