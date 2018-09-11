Tere Liye from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and a sweet-sour love story

Six years ago, they entered our hearts as fierce lovers Parma and Zoya in Ishaqzaade, and now, they are back as Param and Jasmeet in Namaste England. Time has gone by yet Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's charm remains the same when they are together on our screens. Teasing and flirting, they form a crackling couple, when on screen. Though the trailer of Namaste England could not make our cinematic senses beam, the new song Tere Liye brings out the chemistry of the leads well.

Even though the ban on Pakistani artistes still persists, Atif Aslam has somehow managed to become an exception to the same. This one becomes his eleventh Bollywood number in the year 2018, post some chartbusters like O Meri Laila from Laila Majnu, O Saathi from Baaghi 2 and more. His voice resonates through the love story of the two protagonists, as it transitions in a sweet and sour manner. Akanksha Bhandari's voice is a soothing and different addition. Though the song is nothing out of the blue, but it tends to grow on you after multiple hearings. Mannan Shah's music gives a calming effect to the romance in the air.

This love story may not have something new to offer if the trailer is to go by, but let's wait for the entire picture when it will hit the screens on 19th October.