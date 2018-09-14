Thackeray: Amrita Rao to make comeback as Meenatai

Bal Thackeray’s biopic titled Thackeray is surely one of the most awaited biopics of 2019. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, and now, the lead actress of the movie has been revealed. We are sure fans remember the simple-sweet girl from the movie Vivah who stole our hearts with her wonderful performance. Well yes, we are talking about none other than Amrita Rao. The actress will be seen playing the role of Bal Thackeray wife, Meenatai in the movie.

Rao was last seen on the big screen in 2013 release Singh Saab the Great, in which she played the role of a journalist. It is been five years since fans have seen her on the big screen. While talking to Mumbai Mirror about roping in Rao for the movie, producer Sanjay Raut said, “Meenatai was never in politics but she was the lady who held the Thackeray family together as also Shiv Sena, the party Balasaheb formed. She was his backbone and the embodiment of matrutwa (motherhood). When you see her on screen, you will know that she is best suited for the role.”

“Her role spans almost three decades, from 1969 to 1995. Amrita shared a great rapport with Nawaz and has finished shooting for her portions,” the producer added.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Amrita as Meenatai on the big screen. Thackeray is slated to release on January 23, 2019. The date marks the birth anniversary of the politician.